Bears at Vikings: Initial injury reports

The preparations for the final game of the 2021 NFL regular season are underway, as the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears have released their first injury reports of Week 18. Let’s have a look at how both teams are dealing with their injuries to start the week.

Chicago Bears

Did Not Participate

WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle)

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

LB Robert Quinn (shoulder)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

QB Justin Fields (ankle)

DT Eddie Goldman (finger)

CB Duke Shelley (heel)

I wouldn’t get too excited about Hicks being on the list, because I’m quite certain that he’ll be back to look like the best defensive player in the league just like he does every other time these two teams meet. Same goes for Quinn, who has set the Bears’ single-season sack record and will be looking for more on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Kris Boyd (ribs)

G Wyatt Davis (illness)

DT Michael Pierce (illness)

TE Luke Stocker (elbow)

Limited Participation

CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle)

QB Kirk Cousins (non-injury)

CB Cameron Dantzler (calf)

RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring)

OT Brian O’Neill (non-injury)

LB Nick Vigil (non-injury)

Full Participation

No players listed

Pierce continues to sit things out with the illness that sidelined him before Sunday night’s game. Cousins, O’Neill, and Vigil are fresh off the COVID list, so they’ll either be listed as full participants for the rest of the week or completely removed from the injury report, I’m guessing.

Those are the first injury reports of the week for the Bears and the Vikings. We’ll be monitoring all of the injury situations as the week moves on.