Vikings Happy Hour is here to enjoy some Vikes football talk and a beverage or three. The Minnesota Vikings traveled across the border to play the Green Bay Packers, and it was an abysmal failure. It is the culmination of the poor decisions made by Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman, and the entire organization. More change will be coming with Zygi and Mark Wilf already getting their ducks in a row, be it for GM and HC, in their candidate search. They’ll need to get the Vikings back to being a regular playoff team and hopefully an organization known for excellence. Before that, there is the formality of having to host a game vs the Chicago Bears.

If this season hasn’t been frustrating enough, fear ill-advised decisions ahead. Maybe not though. We’re here to talk it all through with you, the fan, so grab your favorite beverage and join the conversation!

Discussion topics tonight:

Intro

No show in GB

Is this Zim’s final game?

What should we hope to see from this game?

Open Forum

Q&A

Offseason show/content

Fan with us!!! The regulars: @Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, and Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare. This is a @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.