Wrapping up the season with Bears Talk Underground

With the Minnesota Vikings playing host to the Chicago Bears in the regular-season finale. . .again. . .that means it’s time for us to sit down once again with our friend Larry Dyer from the Bears Talk Underground podcast.

You can check out the show via the embedded player below, or you can check out the Bears Talk Underground website.

Larry and I talk about this weekend’s game, which is likely going to be the final game in the head coaching career of both Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy. We go into plenty of different topics, including how the season has gone for both of our clubs, what. . .if anything. . .we expect to see on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, and even something that Larry and I might be putting together at some point during the offseason to trip down memory lane a bit.

It’s always a good time getting to talk Vikings and Bears with Larry, and I hope that you enjoy this installment of the show.