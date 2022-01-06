Vikings Daily SITREP - Wilf Decisions

Zygi and Mark will have some hiring decisions soon so let’s look at those. The rules for hiring an HC interested me. There is the brand-new one this year about possible interviews in weeks 17 and 18. However, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t partake because the decision on Zim has yet to be made, or at least made public. I think there is a rule now that they can’t take a job until they are eliminated from the playoffs. Say they want to target Byron Leftwich. They must ask the Bucs for permission to interview him, I believe. [I may be wrong there.] Then, if the Bucs go all the way to the SB, we would not see him until the middle of February.

Fans are going to want to know early, and they may get restless and agitated if their favorite candidate is being waited on. This is because they may move to team Y [like Chicago] and they miss out. There is the whole if you hire a staff soon, they may have up to a month’s head start on planning for FA and the draft. You may miss out on quality for expedience.

Then there is this… The question is how will the Wilfs go about selecting? In what order? They might select both. They could select the HC, then the GM, or the GM and the HC and tell them to work together on either option. Or, they could select the GM and let him choose the HC. I have heard they are entertaining all 3 options, on top of who to fire, who to keep, who to demand changes from, and any combination thereof, and of course how Kirk’s disposition plays into all of that too.

If the Wilf’s insist on Kirk staying, like they supposedly did a year ago, that will play into decisions. They may ask candidate A, what he would do with Kirk? If the answer is, optimize him by doing this or that, or look to trade him, it could be a trap interview question. The Wilf’s want them to answer a certain way.

Another question on the GM side is will the Wilf’s hire a CEO type with football knowledge as GM? Or will they hire a football guy that has worked their way up but not run an organization? This and many of these questions will have to be answered. As they flow in the future, CTP’s Vikings Daily SITREP will be here to discuss them with you to improve your situational awareness. We want to aggregate what is happening with the team we all want to love.

Fan with us!!! Jayson Brown @brownjayson and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.