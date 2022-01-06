Bears at Vikings: Interim injury reports

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears continued their preparations for the regular-season finale on Thursday with the release of the week’s second injury reports. Let’s see what’s changed for both sides as we get closer to kickoff on Sunday.

Chicago Bears

Did Not Participate

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

QB Andy Dalton (groin, new addition to injury report)

DT Eddie Goldman (finger)

LB Robert Quinn (shoulder, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) CB Duke Shelley (heel)

The Bears have two players that were listed on the injury report on Wednesday that they have removed. Justin Fields, who Matt Nagy said just yesterday would start at quarterback for the Bears, went on the COVID-19 list on Thursday afternoon, so it looks like he’s probably out for Sunday. The Bears will go with either Andy Dalton (who was a new addition to the injury list today) or Nick Foles.

The Bears also placed WR Jakeem Grant Sr. on the injured reserve list after he missed yesterday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Kris Boyd (ribs)

DT Michael Pierce (illness)

Limited Participation

CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle)

CB Cameron Dantzler (calf)

RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring)

TE Luke Stocker (elbow, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

G Wyatt Davis (illness, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

As expected, the Vikings removed Kirk Cousins, Brian O’Neill, and Nick Vigil from the injury report on Thursday following their return to practice from the COVID list on Wednesday. Luke Stocker returned to practice as a limited participant while Wyatt Davis was back as a full participant, which means he should be back to 100% by the time the Vikings deactivate him on Sunday morning.

Final injury reports coming tomorrow, folks. We’ll see whether or not the Vikings or the Bears declare anyone out on Friday or not.