Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday January 7, 2022

Good Morning!

One day closer to firing everyone. Looks like Justin Fields will be out Sunday. We’ll see the Red Rifle against the last game for the Zim Reapers.

Around the DN since our last Open Thread:

The Vikings Daily podcast has been posted.

Chris sat down with Bears Talk Underground to preview the game

Vikings News from Other Sources:

K Joudry writes about Justin Jefferson’s pursuit of 3000 yards in his first two years.

Vikings Territory writes Viking fans should be dreaming of an extension and not a trade for Kirk Cousins.

News from Around the League:

Justin Fields has been placed on the COVID List

Pete Prisco posted his Week 18 Picks

Gregg Rosenthal has his Week 18 Picks

Emmanuel Morgan has his Week 18 Spread Picks

