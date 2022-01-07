Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve got the final injury reports for the final game of what’s likely going to be the final game of the Mike Zimmer era this Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears have their final injury declarations available, so let’s take a look at what they say.

Chicago Bears Week 18 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Akiem Hicks DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Eddie Goldman DT Finger FP FP FP Questionable Robert Quinn LB Shoulder DNP FP FP Questionable Duke Shelley CB Heel FP FP FP Questionable Andy Dalton QB Groin --- FP FP ---

Akiem Hicks, who has single-handedly ruined the Vikings’ offense more time than any other player over the last 5-6 years, will be watching from the sideline on Sunday afternoon. That can only be a positive for the Minnesota offense. The Bears also have three other players listed as questionable, and Dalton is likely going to start at quarterback on Sunday with Justin Fields unlikely to test out of COVID protocols before the Bears depart for Minneapolis tomorrow.

Minnesota Vikings Week 18 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Michael Pierce DT Illness DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Mackensie Alexander CB Ankle LP LP DNP Questionable Kris Boyd CB Ribs DNP DNP DNP Questionable Wyatt Davis G Illness DNP FP FP Questionable Cameron Dantzler CB Calf LP FP FP --- Kene Nwangwu RB Hamstring LP LP FP --- Luke Stocker TE Elbow DNP LP --- ---

Michael Pierce has not officially been declared out, but it looks like he’s likely to miss yet another game to finish off what has to be classed as a disappointing season for him. He’s been very good when he’s been on the field, but he’s only appeared in eight games this year.

Three Vikings are listed as questionable, including a pair of cornerbacks in Mackensie Alexander and Kris Boyd. On the bright side, Cameron Dantzler has gotten a clean bill of health and will be available for this one after missing the loss in Green Bay last Sunday.

Those are the final injury reports for the Bears and the Vikings heading into the season finale, folks. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff in Minneapolis.