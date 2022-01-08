Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8-9 January 2022

The weekend is officially upon us, folks, and it’s the final weekend of the regular season for your Minnesota Vikings as they’ll host the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. This is your Open Thread for the weekend.

Around DN since the last Open Thread

The final injury reports are out, and Akiem Hicks won’t be ruining this one for the Vikings. They’ll just have to ruin it themselves.

Norse Code takes a look at the regular-season finale.

Vikings Hot Takes passes out some grades for the 2021 Vikings’ season.

Other Vikings News

NFL Pickwatch has 69% of the experts taking the Vikings over the Bears this weekend. Nice.

Forbes believes that there are going to be major changes going forward for the Vikings this offseason. Certainly hope so.

Media Selection of the Weekend

This year has brought some hard times for the Vikings and their fans, that’s for sure.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

No discussion of politics or religion

No feeding of the trolls

Leave the gender hatred at the door

Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

With that, the Open Thread for this weekend is open for business. Enjoy, everyone! And don’t forget, we’ve got two football games this afternoon/evening as well.