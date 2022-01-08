Vikings activate Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland from COVID-19 list

As you would expect leading up to a final, meaningless regular-season game, the Minnesota Vikings have made a whole bunch of roster moves. We’ll run all of them down for you here.

The biggest news from all of the moves is that the Vikings will have their starting offensive line intact when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, as left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Ezra Cleveland were both activated from the COVID-19 list on Saturday. They join Brian O’Neill, who was also placed on the list earlier in the week but quickly tested out of the protocols.

The team has not activated safety Camryn Bynum or linebacker Eric Kendricks, which suggests that they’ll both likely be out for Sunday’s finale.

Minnesota has also activated tight end Ben Ellefson from injured reserve. Ellefson had a solid start to the season as a blocking tight end but went on IR just after the bye week and is now, finally, back.

The Vikings also signed two of their practice squadders to the active roster, bringing aboard tight end Zach Davidson and defensive end Kenny Willekes. Willekes has been elevated from the practice squad several times this season, while Davidson, one of the team’s fifth-round picks in this past April’s draft, has been on the practice squad all season and will finally get his shot on Sunday.

The purple have also elevated a bunch of players from the practice squad, both through standard elevations and COVID-19 replacement elevations. Your two standard elevations are linebacker Tuf Borland and cornerback Bryan Mills. This will be the second elevation of the season for Borland, while Mills is being elevated just a few days after being signed to the practice squad. He spent time this season with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, and most recently the Cleveland Browns.

Four players have been designated as COVID-19 elevations for tomorrow’s game. They are safety Myles Down, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, cornerback Tye Smith, and cornerback Parry Nickerson (who was just activated from the team’s COVID-19 list as well).

With all of these moves, the Vikings have five players remaining on the COVID-19 list, meaning that their season is effectively over at this point barring a last-minute change tomorrow.

DE Tashawn Bower

S Camryn Bynum

CB Harrison Hand

TE Chris Herndon

LB Eric Kendricks

I can’t imagine that the Vikings will have any more moves to make before things kick off at U.S. Bank Stadium tomorrow, but if they do, we’ll bring that news to you here.