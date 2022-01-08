Two Old Bloggers - Vikings vs Bears, The Dead Man Walking Bowl

2OB looks at the Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears, in what friend of the show, Ted Glover, calls the “Dead Man Walking Bowl”. In all likelihood, both head coaches, Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy will be fired within 24 hours of the final whistle. There is the possibility that both have already been notified too. There are also expected changes coming at the general manager level of both squads as well. Those factors, along with players who will not be on the team next season, make a game that only determines draft position interesting. Bears QB Justin Fields is out on Covid IR so Andy Dalton will start against the Vikes. Zimmer has said Kirk Cousins will start along with all the other starters healthy enough too. They are treating this as a regular game and trying to win. Should they? This is a game full of business decisions from the owners to the players. To play hard or not, to win or not? In the same way, as with a Shakespearean tragedy, fans will see and talk about the tragic flaw(s), the tragic hero(s), antagonist(s), and catastrophe.

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago will go over a way to possibly see how this game will go and if the Vikings can win, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman pregame show!

Here are the themes for the show:

Breaking news:

Jason La Canfora of CBS is reporting that Mike Zimmer will be released and Rick Spielman moved out of the GM position.

We’ll go over the usual stats to start - the strengths and weaknesses of each team.

Theme #1 - Vikings’ vets will play but should they?

Theme #2 - Will Kellen Mond play?

Theme #3 - Who will play their last game as a Viking?

