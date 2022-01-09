Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Television, radio, streaming and more

Alrighty, folks. . .it’s time for the final Minnesota Vikings game of the 2021 NFL season. As is tradition, they’ll be hosting the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium, the fifth time in the last six years that the last game of the year will be Bears at Vikings. We want to make sure that you can follow along with all of the action this afternoon, so we’re going to let you know how you can do that.

Television Info

Because this game doesn’t mean anything to anyone except the fans of these two teams, it’s part of the early window of NFL games this afternoon, meaning a kickoff of noon Central time. This game will be broadcast on FOX, which is KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, with Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib on the call. If you’re not sure if you’re in the broadcast area for this one, here’s the weekly map from the folks at 506 Sports. The Bears/Vikings game is shown on the map in yellow.

If you’re going to be using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package for this one, you’ll need to point your receiver towards Channel 710.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas. . .well, you’re out of luck this week, as the American Forces Network is not showing this one at all. Not live, not on a replay, not anywhere.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either Sirius Channel 83 or XM Channel 225. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to Football Zebras, the officiating crew for today’s game will be led by Brad Allen. The Vikings have not seen Allen’s crew this season, and the last time they saw him wasn’t great for the purple. . .his crew handled the team’s 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, the win that sent the Buccaneers on the way to winning the Super Bowl.

Weather Info

The season finale will be played indoors, so the weather will not have any actual effect on the game. If you’re planning on getting well-lubricated before this one, you’d better bundle up, per our friends at WeatherNation. The temperature is likely not going to get above zero degrees all day long, and the winds will be blowing at about 10 miles/hour, so it’s going to be a little nippy out there.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for this one has been fairly steady for most of the week, with the Vikings checking into this one as a 4-point favorite. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 44.5 points. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

Because this is a FOX game, there’s no way to legally stream it. But you can get the game in other ways, whether that’s through NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streaming, I won’t belabor the point like I usually do. Don’t promote illegal streams here or you’ll be banned. Do not pass “Go,” do not collect $200.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be pretty much everything you need in order to follow along with all of the action from the season-ending clash between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium. We’ll have Open Threads for each quarter, with the first one dropping approximately an hour before kickoff, so we hope to see you here then!