Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

Alrighty, folks, it’s just about an hour until we kick off the regular-season finale between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s everything that you need to know for today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 9 January 2022, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 710

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 225, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -4, Over/Under 44.5

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 24, Bears 20

One Key

1) Don’t get anybody hurt - Look, you don’t care if the Vikings win today. Honestly, I don’t care if they win today, either. I just don’t want anybody to get hurt at this point so that this team doesn’t have any concerns going into next season for the new coach and/or general manager to deal with.

Know the Foe: Windy City Gridiron

Twitter: @DailyNorseman

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailynorseman

That’s everything you need for today’s game, ladies and gentlemen. Whatever the result, we can all meet up again in about three hours and talk about who we want to be the next head coach and/or general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!