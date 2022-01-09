Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first quarter is in the books at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Chicago Bears by a score of 3-0.

Minnesota won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Chicago the football first. Andy Dalton led the Bears’ offense onto the field and met little resistance in moving them down the field, quickly getting them into Minnesota territory. The drive for Chicago finally stalled out at the Minnesota 24, but the Bears got points on a 42-yard field goal from Cairo Santos to take a 3-0 lead.

The Vikings started their first possession from the 25 after a touchback, but the offense went three-and-out after Kirk Cousins was sacked by Angelo Blackson on 3rd-and-1. Jordan Berry’s punt gave the Bears good field position, as it was returned to near midfield. The Bears were faced with a 4th-and-5 from the Minnesota 35, and Dalton was sacked by D.J. Wonnum for a huge 15-yard loss to end the drive and give Minnesota the ball back.

The Vikings took over at midfield after the turnover on downs. Cousins was once again sacked by Blackson on a third down that pushed the Vikings out of field goal range, with the punt from Jordan Berry putting the Bears down at their own 12.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Bears are looking at a 2nd-and-5 from their own 31-yard line.

We’re through the first quarter of this one, and the Vikings trail the Bears by a score of 3-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!