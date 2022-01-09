Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

The teams have gone into the locker room at halftime of the season finale, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Chicago Bears by a score of 14-3.

Chicago had the ball to start the quarter, and Andy Dalton started things by finding Darnell Mooney for a big play to midfield. Eventually, the Bears got to a 4th-and-1 from the Minnesota 13, and Matt Nagy kept the offense on the field once again. Just like the previous fourth down, Dalton was sacked by D.J. Wonnum to put an end to the drive.

Minnesota’s offense responded by once again going three-and-out, giving the Bears the ball at their own 36 after the Jordan Berry punt. Chicago then extended their lead on another field goal from Cairo Santos, this one a 46-yarder to extend their lead to 6-0.

The Vikings’ offense went three-and-out. . .again. . .because the offense has just sucked today in every respect. The Bears went down the field with just about no resistance and finally put the ball into the end zone as Dalton found Damien Williams for a 23-yard touchdown. The Bears went for two and got it, giving them a 14-0 lead with just thirty seconds left in the half.

The Vikings then finally showed a little life, as Kirk Cousins found Justin Jefferson for 25 yards and Ihmir Smith-Marsette for 40 more to the Chicago 11-yard line. Of course, a holding penalty on Oli Udoh killed the momentum, and the Vikings settled for a 39-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to get on the scoreboard at 14-3.

This game has been every bit as exciting as this recap has made it sound.

We’re at halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Minnesota Vikings trailing the Chicago Bears by a score of 14-3. Come join us for the third quarter of play!