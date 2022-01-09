Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

For the final time this season, I’m going to ask you to raise four fingers way up above your heads. . .we’re heading into the final quarter of the 2021 regular season with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Chicago Bears by a score of 17-10.

Minnesota got the ball coming out of the locker room, and finally put the ball into the end zone! On a 3rd-and-13, Kirk Cousins found a wide-open Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the rookie’s second touchdown of the season, a 44-yard score to cut the Bears’ lead to 14-10.

Chicago got the ball back and, once again, moved down the field with just about no resistance, setting themselves up with a first-and-goal at the Minnesota 7. After Andy Dalton appeared to have a touchdown run but was ruled down by contact at the 1-yard line, the Bears went for it on 4th-and-goal and Andy Dalton was sacked by Anthony Barr for a HUGE loss to keep the Bears off the board.

However, the Minnesota offense went three-and-out with Cousins getting sacked for the third time on the afternoon, and the ball went back to Chicago. The Bears then went down the field, but they had to settle for another Santos field goal, this one a 42-yarder to make the lead 17-10.

As we move to the fourth quarter, the Vikings have a 1st-and-10 from their own 47-yard line.

