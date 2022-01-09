 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

Who is sitting this one out?

By Christopher Gates
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

We are under ninety minutes to go before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings. Both teams have released their inactive lists for this afternoon’s contest, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting out of this one.

Chicago Bears

  • DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)
  • RB Ryan Nall
  • CB Duke Shelley (heel)
  • DL Lachavious Simmons
  • DL Elijah Wilkinson

No big surprises for the Bears on this inactive list. Hicks being out will help the Vikings’ offense, obviously, but he had already been declared out on the Bears’ final injury report.

Minnesota Vikings

  • CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle)
  • CB Kris Boyd (ribs)
  • TE Zach Davidson
  • G Wyatt Davis (illness. . .allegedly)
  • RB Wayne Gallman
  • QB Kellen Mond
  • DT Michael Pierce (illness)

Not only will Kellen Mond not get the opportunity to start the season finale, he isn’t even going to dress for it. Out-freaking-standing.

Those are the inactive lists for this afternoon’s season finale, folks. We’ll be along here shortly with our discussion thread for the first quarter of play, which will hit the site at 11:00 AM Central time.

