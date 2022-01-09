Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We are under ninety minutes to go before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings. Both teams have released their inactive lists for this afternoon’s contest, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting out of this one.

Chicago Bears

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

RB Ryan Nall

CB Duke Shelley (heel)

DL Lachavious Simmons

DL Elijah Wilkinson

No big surprises for the Bears on this inactive list. Hicks being out will help the Vikings’ offense, obviously, but he had already been declared out on the Bears’ final injury report.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle)

CB Kris Boyd (ribs)

TE Zach Davidson

G Wyatt Davis (illness. . .allegedly)

RB Wayne Gallman

QB Kellen Mond

DT Michael Pierce (illness)

Not only will Kellen Mond not get the opportunity to start the season finale, he isn’t even going to dress for it. Out-freaking-standing.

Those are the inactive lists for this afternoon's season finale, folks.