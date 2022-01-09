2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Even though we’re still waiting for the final word on the teams that will be involved on the AFC side, we now have the schedule for Wild Card Weekend for the NFL playoffs.

This year, Wild Card Weekend is being spread out over three days, including the first Monday playoff game in the NFL since our Minnesota Vikings defeated the Rams at the Metrodome back in December of 1988.

Here’s the full schedule.

Saturday, 15 January

3:30 PM Central time: (5) New England Patriots/Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals, NBC/Peacock

7:15 PM Central time: (6) Los Angeles Chargers/New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills, CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, 16 January

Noon Central time: (7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX

3:30 PM Central time: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys, CBS/Paramount+/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime

7:15 PM Central time: (7) Las Vegas Raiders/Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs, NBC/Peacock

Monday, 17 January

7:15 PM Central time: (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams, ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN+

There’s your schedule for “Super” Wild Card Weekend, folks. We’ll be watching all of the matchups, and we know you will be too. . .even if the Vikings aren’t involved.