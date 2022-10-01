We’re getting closer to kickoff in London between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, folks. The kickoff time and everything else surrounding this one is a little different because of where the game is being played, so we want you to have all of the information that you need in order to be able to follow with all the action. Let’s get you everything you need.

Television Info

You’re going to really be able to have breakfast with the Vikings for this one, because kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 AM Central, which is 2:30 PM in the United Kingdom. The game is going to be broadcast on the NFL Network, but there are some places that will have it as part of their local coverage. One of them is KSTP-5 in the Twin Cities, but you might want to check your local listings to see if the game is on one of your local broadcast affiliates instead.

Your broadcast team for this one will consist of Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez. We don’t need a map for this one because it’s literally the only game on at that time.

For our men and women in uniform overseas, this game will be aired LIVE on the American Forces Network. The game will be shown on AFN Sports, with kickoff slated for 1430Z. That works out to 1530L for viewers in Central Europe, 1630L for everyone on Arabian Standard Time, and 2230L for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either SiriusXM Channels 106 and 386. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to the folks at Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this week’s contest will be led by Clete Blakeman. The Vikings saw Blakeman’s crew twice last year, as they handled the team’s 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium and their 36-28 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Weather Info

With the game being played in London and outdoors, the weather definitely has a chance to be a factor, and it could be according to our friends at WeatherNation. There will be some light rain leading up to game time, but it should be cleared out by kickoff, leaving partly cloudy skies by kickoff and a temperature of around 60 degrees with winds out of the north at around five miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are still a 3.5-point favorite in this one, which is pretty much where they’ve been since the lines opened. The over/under for this one has dropped from 44 when the lines opened to 41 as things stand right now, so a low-scoring affair is expected in this one. You can keep checking with DraftKings for the latest lines.

Streaming Info

You’ll be able to watch this one on the NFL Network stream if you’re not near a TV. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

Post-Game Info

Only one post-game show from us for this week, folks, as you’ll be able to watch the gang from Climbing the Pocket after the game finishes. You’ll be able to see them on either the Climbing the Pocket YouTube page or on the Daily Norseman’s FaceBook page.

That should be all of the info you need to be able to be a part of the action on Sunday morning from London between the Vikings and the Saints. As always, we’ll have our first Open Thread of the day up approximately an hour before kickoff at around 7:30 AM Central, and we hope a bunch of you will be joining us for all that coverage.