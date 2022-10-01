Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1-2 October 2022

We are officially into the final quarter of the year (and the start of the fiscal year for you finance types). Your Minnesota Vikings will be kicking things off in London in a little more than 24 hours against the New Orleans Saints, and yesterday was a bit of a slow news day. But we’ll keep things moving up until game time.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The final injury reports came out, and a very important member of the purple has been given the green light.

Our weekly staff NFL picks are available, and most of us are just hoping to do better than we did last week.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: