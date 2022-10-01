Vikings at Saints in London - What’s Wrong With Jefferson?

Over the last two games, Justin Jefferson’s production has been way down versus the breakout game in the season opener. He has only caught 9 passes for 62 yards and no TDs when he caught over twice that much, 9 for 184 and 2 TDs in week 1. Is there a problem? Yes, there is, and we will “tell” you all about it on this Vikings at New Orleans Saints in the London edition of Two Old Bloggers.

On this Climbing The Pocket pregame show, your Minnesota Vikings got their second win against the Detroit Lions last week in a close game. They had to come back from behind twice it was a gutsy performance, and we have Dan Campbell to thank for it, at least partially.

So far in the three games, what do you think about Kevin O’Connell and how the team has done? Do you like it? Are there some concerns? Why does it look really similar to what the previous offensive coordinators used to do?

Darren and Dave will then get into breaking down the Vikings at the Saints in London and what you all can expect, should the Vikings win. What about Dalvin Cook’s shoulder? And then there is Justin Jefferson, can he break this to game funk he is in? Will Andy Dalton be harder to play against than a beat-up Jamie’s Winston throwing interceptions all over the yard? This and more today on 20B.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Giving our thanks to Dan Campbell.

Theme #2: What we like (and don’t) about the Kevin O’Connell Vikings after 3 games

Theme #3: Vikings – Saints preview

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and you taking the time to enjoy it with us.

