Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10 October 2022

It’s Monday, and it’s probably a holiday for a lot of you today. Just as importantly. . .well, at least to us. . .it’s another VICTORY MONDAY for our Minnesota Vikings as they once again made things a whole lot more interesting than they needed to be en route to knocking off the Chicago Bears, 29-22. That puts them at 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in the NFC North. Can’t be too angry about that, right?

Pretty much all of our stories over the weekend were directly related to the game, so we’ll just point you to the post-game shows from Climbing the Pocket and Vikings Report with Drew and Ted to help you get through this Monday.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: