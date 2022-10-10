2022 NFL Week 6: Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

Sitting in sole possession of the NFC North lead after five weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Minnesota Vikings will be taking their talents to South Beach as they’ll head south to take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 6 inter-conference matchup.

The Vikings have a record of 4-1 and are currently riding a three-game winning streak. In all three of those games, the Vikings have trailed late in the fourth quarter and have gotten clutch drives to seal those victories. The Dolphins are heading in the opposite direction, having dropped two straight after a 3-0 start.

The Dolphins have also been embroiled in some controversy as of late concerning their quarterback situation. Tua Tagovailoa, the team’s starter, suffered concussions in two consecutive games, leading to the NFL making changes in their protocols. The team also lost their backup, former Viking Teddy Bridgewater, during their loss to the Jets in Week 5. At this point, we don’t know who the Dolphins will be starting at quarterback in this one.

Owing at least in part to that issue, our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Vikings as an early three-point favorite in this one. The over/under for this contest has been initially set at 45 points.

We’re going to have plenty of coverage of this week’s game here at The Daily Norseman, and we’ll put it all right here in one place for you to more easily access. Be sure to keep checking back for the latest updates!