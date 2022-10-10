Vikings installed as early three-point favorites over Dolphins

With a three-game winning streak under their belts, the Minnesota Vikings will roll into south Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 of NFL action. Even though these two teams are currently moving in opposite directions, it’s still a bit surprising. . .at least to me. . .to find that the purple have been installed as the favorites as the week gets underway.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have declared the Vikings to be a three-point favorite over the Dolphins as the week gets underway. The current over/under for this one is currently set at 45 points.

At least part of the reason for the Vikings being installed as the favorites. . .and for the delay in the initial odds being posted. . .centers around Miami’s current quarterback situation. You’re probably well aware of the situation surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the Dolphins’ loss to the Jets on Sunday after suffering his second concussion in two weeks. On top of that, the Dolphins lost their backup, former Viking Teddy Bridgewater, to a concussion early in Sunday’s game and were forced to go to seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson.

As it stands right now, we don’t know who will be suiting up for the Dolphins at quarterback on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa could very well be back for this one, or it could be an opportunity for a “Teddy Bridgewater revenge game,” as the kids like to declare such things these days.

On the other hand, the Vikings are riding a three-game winning streak into this one, with all three of those games seeing them trailing late in the fourth quarter and putting together clutch drives and key stops to secure those victories. Their 4-1 record puts them in sole possession of first place in the NFC North in Kevin O’Connell’s first year as head coach.

What do you think about the Vikings being a road favorite in this one to start things off, folks?