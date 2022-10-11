Besties - Justin Jefferson & Kirk Cousins

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings now sit at 4-1 after beating division rival Chicago Bears 29-22 in one of the more odd games in recent memory.

Kirk Cousins started the game on fire completing a team-record 17 consecutive passes to start the game and Justin Jefferson caught a career-high 12 passes for 154 yards along with a clutch 2-point conversion to put the Vikings up seven. The two’s relationship on the football field is definitely turning into one that is best described as “Besties”.

The Bears scored 19 straight points to take a one-point lead where they were able to move seemingly at will. Cousins also disappeared after the first three drives until the final drive. On that final drive, Cousins led a 17-play, 75-yard drive to get the win.

As we move forward to Miami, how do we evaluate this game? The good was great but the bad has been there most of the season. Let’s talk about it as we prepare to play Teddy Bridgewater and the Miami Dolphins next Sunday afternoon. Tune in tonight at 6 pm central as we break it all down on The Real Forno Show!

