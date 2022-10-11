 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Norse Code Podcast Episode 439: You Have Been Called For Roughing the Passer

Arif and James return to discuss the victory of the Bears and Kirk’s career day. We go over the defensive woes that made the game close, the offensive game plan that worked, the intel that lead to the strip fumble to end the game, and more! We also make sense of the Vikings corners, the four NFC North melt downs on Sunday, and if Is Geno Smith the best QB in the NFC West.

By Arif Hasan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Norse Code Logo
Norse Code Logo

*****Download Link Here*****

Episode Notes:

Follow us on Twitter

Arif - @ArifHasanNFL

James - @bigmono

To listen to more, this is the link to that iTunes feed. If you can’t for whatever reason subscribe via iTunes, subscribe to via our RSS feed, which should support the RSS reader or podcast organizer of your choice. You can still leave a review even if you can’t subscribe via iTunes because it’s easy to create an AppleID. We also have a YouTube channel. Our podcasts are automatically uploaded there.

You can visit our shop here. Buy a onesie?

But we also have a Patreon and that should make it even easier to support the best podcast for your Minnesota Vikings. Check it out here. If you wanted to donate via Paypal instead of Patreon, head to this link.

Once again, contact me at arifmhasan (at) gmail dot com or the podcast at NorseCodePodcast (at) gmail dot com. Follow us on twitter at @NorseCodeDN or just me at @ArifHasanNFL. You can follow producer and host James Pogatshnik at @bigmono.

In This Stream

Norse Code: The Daily Norseman Podcast

View all 448 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...