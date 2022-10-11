Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 6

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It is once again time to take the pulse of Vikings Nation as we line up another SB Nation Reacts survey for this week.

We have two questions for you to answer in this week’s survey. As always, the first one has to do with how confident you are in the current direction of the team. With a three-game winning streak under their belts, I’m going to guess that this number is going to continue to rise among Vikings fans.

The other question has to do with QB1 and his performance over the past few weeks. With the Vikings having trailed with under five minutes remaining in each game in their three-game winning streak, it’s taken some pretty big-time play from Kirk Cousins in order to get those victories, and he’s done so each time when called upon.

So. . .does that mean that Kirk Cousins is clutch now? Let us know what you think!

We'll be back with the results of our survey in a couple of days, but in the meantime go ahead and let us know what you think by filling in the survey and by commenting below.