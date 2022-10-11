Vikings place Ty Chandler on IR, sign Theo Jackson from Titans practice squad

Your Minnesota Vikings have made another roster move, placing one of their rookies on injured reserve and adding some more depth to the safety position.

The Vikings have announced the signing of safety Theo Jackson from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. In order to make room for him on the 53-man roster, the team has placed running back Ty Chandler on injured reserve with a broken thumb.

I’m not sure where Chandler’s injury occurred, but he apparently suffered the injury in Sunday’s victory over Chicago. Going on IR means that Chandler will have to miss at least four games but can be deemed eligible to return after that.

Jackson was selected by the Titans in the sixth round (#204 overall) of this past year’s NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He was a part of the Titans’ final cuts in Training Camp this past year but was signed to their practice squad after clearing waivers. The Titans had not elevated him from the practice squad for any of the team’s games this season.

Because Jackson was signed off of another team’s practice squad, the Vikings will have to place him on the 53-man roster immediately.

Welcome to Minnesota, Theo Jackson!