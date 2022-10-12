Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 12 October 2022

Yes, we’ve made it to another hump day at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, folks! We’re going to start seeing injury reports from both teams as the purple get ready to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, which means our week of coverage is officially in full swing.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- The Real Forno Show takes a look at new besties Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson.
- Shawn takes a look at the trick plays the Vikings ran in the victory over Chicago.
- You won’t be penalized for listening to the latest episode of Norse Code.
- Warren takes a look at the Vikings through the first quarter of the season.
- The Vikings placed running back Ty Chandler on injured reserve on Tuesday and filled his roster spot by signing Theo Jackson from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.
- We’ve got our latest SB Nation Reacts survey for you to make your opinion heard on.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
