Can Kirk Get Better? | Viking Hot Takes

Viking Hot Takes are back with their takes on the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Chicago Bears. Kirk Cousins set a new record for completions going 17 for 17 to start the game. What happened in the third quarter of this NFC North battle was puzzling though. Could it just be that the Bears for some reason always continue to cause the Vikings grief? Winning ugly isn’t good on the hearts of many fans, but winning ugly is a lot better than losing ugly. The Vikes are now 4-1 and Flip and Eric will answer the question of can Kirk get better?

Join us as Flip from Climbing The Pocket will battle Eric Thompson from the Daily Norseman for the 39th episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Tuesday night. You read that right. In this episode, Flip and Eric follow the usual format of the show, with 3 questions each in the 20-minute

Flip asks:

1. How much better can Kirk get?

2. On a scale of 1-10, how much do you trust Greg Joseph?

3. Who will lead the NFC North after 10 weeks?

Eric asks:

1. Is the 3-4 defense working with the Vikings’ personnel?

2. Which player has been the most pleasant surprise through five games?

3. What is the biggest concern for the Vikings going forward?

