Dolphins to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback against Vikings

There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback situation for the Miami Dolphins as they prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but today things appear to have been clarified significantly.

The Dolphins are planning to start rookie Skylar Thompson at QB, McDaniel says. Teddy Bridgewater is still in the concussion protocol but progressing. Should he be cleared to play by Sunday, he will be active in the game but backing up Thompson. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 12, 2022

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has announced that the team is planning to give rookie Skylar Thompson his first NFL start on Sunday. The Dolphins’ other two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, are in various stages of the concussion protocol, though Jones says that Bridgewater should be able to serve as Thompson’s backup on Sunday.

Thompson was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of this past April’s NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He took over for Bridgewater very early in the Dolphins’ Week 5 loss to the New York Jets when Bridgewater went out with a concussion. Thompson finished the contest 19-of-33 for 166 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

For most teams, this would be welcome news. For the Vikings, however, there is no comfort in knowing that a seventh-round pick is going to be getting his first NFL start against our favorite team on Sunday. Ed Donatell’s defense has not looked great to this point, but hopefully they can get things together a little bit on Sunday against a quarterback with basically no experience.