Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins: Initial injury reports for both teams

Wednesday, as we all know, is initial injury report day around the National Football League. With the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins making preparations for this weekend’s game at Hard Rock Stadium, they’ve released their first injury reports of the week. Let’s take a look at who’s banged up for both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

Full Participation

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

You’ll note that rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is not on this week’s list in any capacity, making him full go for practices for the first time since before the season opener. The team is continuing to be cautious with Za’Darius Smith’s knee issue, which is probably the right call. Mattison got himself banged up at some point during the Bears game, but I don’t think it’s anything too severe.

Miami Dolphins

Did Not Participate

OT Terron Armstead (toe)

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

TE Durham Smythe (hamstring)

Limited Participation

S Elijah Campbell (foot)

S Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee)

CB Xavien Howard (groins. . .plural)

G Robert Jones (back)

CB Kader Kohou (oblique)

DE Zach Seiler (knee)

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle)

Full Participation

TE Tanner Conner (knee)

WR Tyreek Hill (quad/foot)

S Brandon Jones (chest)

OT Greg Little (hip)

WR Jaylen Waddle (groin. . .singular)

The Dolphins also had a couple of other players listed on their injury report as “resting,” which is not an injury, so they’re not on there.

You can see the issues the Dolphins have at the quarterback position going into this one, which is why Mike McDaniel has already announced that the Dolphins will be starting Skylar Thompson at quarterback on Sunday. There are a lot of other Miami players on their initial injury report, including some of their bigger names like Xavien Howard, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, though it appears the issues with Hill and Waddle aren’t that serious given their full participation in the week’s first practice session.

Those are your initial injury reports for the Vikings and the Dolphins, folks. We’ll be tracking all of these injury issues through the course of the week.