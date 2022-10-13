Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 October 2022

Norske Thorsday, everybody! Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season gets underway this evening in Chicago, and we’re getting closer to the Minnesota Vikings taking the field once again before the awfulness that we know as the bye week is upon us.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Hot Takes asks whether or not Kirk can get even better.

Just because you can’t go to the game in person doesn’t mean you can’t have a great time on game day.

Warren helps us celebrate the fact that the Vikings’ offensive line isn’t actively terrible anymore.

The Dolphins will be starting Skylar Thompson at quarterback on Sunday. It’s his first NFL start. What could go wrong?

Not a lot of names on the first injury report of the week for the Vikings, but there are plenty for the Dolphins.

Yeah, we’re still way into Yachtober. At least when I do the Open Threads. Mark can do his own thing on the weekends.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: