Pretenders Or Contenders? With Luke Braun

On this Vikings Happy Hour , the Minnesota Vikings came from behind again for the third game in a row to defeat the Chicago Bears. After starting out 21-3, they eventually went behind, needing fourth-quarter heroics once again. These last 3 wins were against consensus lesser teams and beg the question of, is this team a bunch of pretenders or contenders with their glorious 4-1 record.

On tonight’s episode of Vikings Happy Hour, we’re switching up our format a bit! Tune in to see how the new format works. It is about 3 key topics we’ll define every week. We hope this leads to more listener interaction and flow within the show.

Dalvin Cook used to be considered one of the absolute best running backs in the league, yet this year, he has yet to break a big run like Vikings fans were used to. His longest tote of the rock has been 16 yards. Everyone expects him to plant his foot and go with a run to the house like he’s done numerous times in previous seasons. He has not. Is it him? Is he just “cooked”? Is it the offense? Is it the play calling? Or has Dalvin started his decline down that running-back hill? What do you think?

The Vikings Happy Hour crew along with guest Luke Braun of Locked On Vikings, are here to discuss it all with you. Make sure you come in with some ideas of your own to share with us in the chat. Next up, the Miami Dolphins.

Discussion topics for episode 068 are:

Dalvin Cook, getting used to the new offense, or is he cooked?

Are the Vikings contenders or pretenders?

What’s going on with the Defense?

Predictions

Matt 4-1

Ryan 4-1

Myles 4-1

Dave 3-2

Media 4-1

