Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to get Week 6 in the National Football League started, folks! Tonight’s contest comes to you from Soldier Field, where the Chicago Bears — fresh off of their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday — will play host to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

The Commanders are favored by one point in Chicago, per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, the majority of us expect the Bears to bounce back from their loss on Sunday to get their record back to .500. We’re a bit split on the over/under, with three of us expecting this game to come under the number of 38.

If you're going to be watching tonight's game anyway, feel free to hang out here and talk about all of it with your fellow Vikings fans.