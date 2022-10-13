Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins: Interim injury reports

There have been some changes to the injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins on this Thursday. Let’s take a look at who’s been upgraded or downgraded on this week’s reports.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

OLB D.J. Wonnum (illness, new addition to injury report)

Limited Participation

RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder)

Full Participation

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

Za’Darius Smith has been limited the past couple of weeks in practice, so seeing him upgraded to being a full participant is a pretty welcome sight. Mattison is still limited with a shoulder issue and Wonnum sat out of today’s session. Hopefully he’s good to go for Sunday.

Miami Dolphins

Did Not Participate

OT Terron Armstead (toe)

S Elijah Campbell (foot, downgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

Limited Participation

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) WR Erik Ezukanma (eye, new addition to injury report)

S Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee)

CB Xavien Howard (groins. . .plural)

G Robert Jones (back)

CB Kader Kohou (oblique)

DE Zach Seiler (knee)

TE Durham Smythe (hamstring, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle)

Full Participation

TE Tanner Conner (knee)

WR Tyreek Hill (quad/foot)

S Brandon Jones (chest)

OT Greg Little (hip)

WR Jaylen Waddle (groin. . .singular)

Bridgewater has moved through the concussion protocol and has started doing football stuff during practice, but he’s still slated to (at best) be the backup to Skylar Thompson for Sunday. Very few other changes to the lengthy injury report for the Dolphins as we head into the final practice session of the week.

Once we get the final injury reports tomorrow, we will bring them to you as quickly as we can.