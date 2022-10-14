 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Norse Code Podcast Episode Episode 440: Buying Into The Lie (with guests Joe Schad and Alf Arteaga)

Arif and James are back to preview the Dolphins game with two guests! We bring on Joe Schad of the Palm Springs Post and Alf Arteaga of the Three Yards Per Carry podcast to discuss Skylar Thompson, ping pong tables, and much more. We also go over the Dan Snyder story and a surprising amicus brief. Apologies for the audio quality of the Joe Schad interview.

