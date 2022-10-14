Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve made it to Friday, and that means that both the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins have put together their final injury reports for their Week 6 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Let’s take a look at those reports here.
Minnesota Vikings Week 6 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|D.J. Wonnum
|OLB
|Illness
|---
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Za'Darius Smith
|OLB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
Mattison and Wonnum were still limited in Wednesday’s practice, though we still don’t know what the nature of Wonnum’s illness is. Hopefully it’s something that he can shake by Sunday. If Mattison is unable to go, Kene Nwangwu will serve as the primary backup to Dalvin Cook and the team might have to bring Bryant Koback up from the practice squad to serve as RB3. We’ll have to see how the team plays it when they take off for Miami tomorrow.
Miami Dolphins Week 6 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Concussion/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Out
|Kader Kohou
|CB
|Oblique
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Doubtful
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion/Pectoral
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Elijah Campbell
|S
|Foot
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Clayton Fejedelem
|S
|Ankle/Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Groins
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Robert Jones
|G
|Back
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Zach Seiler
|DE
|Hand
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Tanner Conner
|TE
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Erik Ezukanma
|WR
|Eye
|---
|LP
|FP
|---
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Quad/Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Chest
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Greg Little
|OT
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
That’s a whole lotta injury report for the Dolphins, though they only have two players listed as “doubtful” or “out” on their report. Bridgewater was a full participant in practice on Friday, but the Dolphins are still expected to go with Skylar Thompson as the starter on Sunday. However, Bridgewater might be able to serve as Thompson’s backup. Mostert has been a very solid back for the Dolphins and the Vikings have had issues stopping the run, so whether he’s active or not will be something to make note of as well.
Those are your final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins for this week, folks. We’ll have plenty more on this matchup as we get closer to kickoff in Miami.
