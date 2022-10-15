Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 6

We have once again made it to the part of the week where the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website make their picks across all the NFL games. And man, I really hope it gets better for some of us than it’s been over the past few weeks.
Here’s how everyone did with last week’s picks:
- Mark Pittman: 11-5 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 11-5 over/under
- Eric Thompson: 11-5 straight-up, 9-7 against the spread, 8-8 over/under
- Warren Ludford: 11-5 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 6-10 over/under
- Ed Brodmarkle: 10-6 straight-up, 5-10 against the spread, 9-7 over/under
- GA Skol: 9-7 straight-up, 5-10 against the spread, 7-9 over/under
- Christopher Gates: 9-7 straight-up, 5-10 against the spread, 7-9 over/under
Mark crushed it in all three categories again this week. He’s going to end up making everyone look bad. And by “everyone,” what I really mean is “me.”
Here’s how everyone stacks up in all three categories thus far:
Straight-Up/Moneyline
- Eric Thompson: 50-29 (.633)
- Mark Pittman: 50-29 (.633)
- GA Skol: 47-32 (.595)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 44-35 (.557)
- Warren Ludford: 43-36 (.544)
- Christopher Gates: 43-36 (.544)
Against the Spread
- Mark Pittman: 50-29 (.633)
- Eric Thompson: 43-36 (.544)
- Christopher Gates: 35-42 (.455)
- GA Skol: 33-43 (.434)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 26-34 (.433)
- Warren Ludford: 32-45 (.416)
Over/Under
- Ed Brodmarkle: 41-38 (.519)
- Mark Pittman: 40-39 (.506)
- Eric Thompson: 39-40 (.494)
- GA Skol: 39-40 (.494)
- Warren Ludford: 37-42 (.468)
- Christopher Gates: 33-46 (.418)
Mark is the only person that is above break-even in all three categories, though Eric is close. The rest of us have some catching up to do, it would appear.
So, without any further ado, here are the selections for this week, brought to you by our friends at Tallysight. Again, the lines may vary depending on when each individual selector punched their picks into the system. You can use our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook to track what the lines are doing as we get closer to kickoff.
Unanimous Picks
- Baltimore Ravens over New York Giants
- Cincinnati Bengals over New Orleans Saints
- Minnesota Vikings over Miami Dolphins (yay!)
- Green Bay Packers over New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers over Atlanta Falcons
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Rams over Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers over Denver Broncos
5-1 Picks
None this week
4-2 Picks
- Chicago Bears over Washington Commanders (Mark and Warren dissenting. . .and getting it right)
- Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals (GA Skol and Mark dissenting)
- Buffalo Bills over Kansas City Chiefs (Chris and GA Skol dissenting)
- Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys (Chris and Warren dissenting)
3-3 Picks
- Jacksonville Jaguars (Chris/Eric/Warren) at Indianapolis Colts (Ed/GA Skol/Mark)
- New England Patriots (Ed/Eric/Warren) at Cleveland Browns (Chris/GA Skol/Mark)
That’s who we’ve got for Week 6 in the NFL, ladies and gentlemen. Who are you rolling with for your picks this week?
