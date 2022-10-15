Vikings downgrade D.J. Wonnum to OUT, elevate Jacob Hollister from practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have made a couple of roster moves before heading to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

First, outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum has been downgraded from “questionable” to “out” and will miss Sunday’s game. Wonnum was placed on the injury report on Thursday with an illness and did not practice on Thursday or Friday. This could mean that undrafted free agent Luiji Vilain will be active for the team on Sunday, which would be his first NFL game. Wonnum is a significant loss as he’s second on the team in QB pressures and has been very effective in getting after opposing quarterbacks this season.

The team has also elevated tight end Jacob Hollister from the practice squad to fill the TE3 role. The team signed Hollister a couple of weeks ago when Ben Ellefson went on injured reserve. We’ll see if he gets any action after rookie Nick Muse got no offensive snaps after his elevation to the same role last week against Chicago.

Those are your roster moves for the Vikings the day before their game against the Miami Dolphins. If we have any more significant updates on what the team is doing, we’ll have them for you right here.