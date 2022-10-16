It’s game day, everyone! In just a matter of hours, our Minnesota Vikings will be taking the field at Hard Rock Stadium for an AFC/NFC matchup against the Miami Dolphins. We want to make sure that everyone that wants to follow along with the action is able to, and so we’re putting all of the information you could possibly want in one place.

Television Info

We are once again blessed with the optimal time for National Football League action to kick off, as things will get underway from Miami at noon Central time. This game will be shown on FOX, which is KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, and the play-by-play will be handled by Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma. If you’re not sure if you’re in the broadcast area for this one, here’s the map from the good folks at 506 Sports. The Vikings/Dolphins game is represented by the orange area.

If you’re attempting to use the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, you’ll want to point your receiver toward Channel 711.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, this one will be shown live on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Prime Atlantic. Kickoff is slated for 1700Z, which works out to 1900L for viewers in Central Europe, 2000L for everyone on Arabian Standard Time, and Monday morning at 0200L for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2022. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either SiriusXM Channels 135 and 385. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The gang at Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for this one will be led by Brad Rogers. The Vikings saw Rogers once last season, as his crew handled the team’s 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Weather Info

The elements could potentially be a factor in this one with it being outdoors, and according to our friends at WeatherNation the biggest element to worry about will be the heat. Temperatures will be up into the mid-80s by kickoff with about 80% humidity and winds out of the northeast at 10-15 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are now a 3-point favorite in this one, not having changed from the initial line. The over/under for this one is now at 45.5, which is a small increase from the initial line. Be sure to keep checking between now and kickoff to see if anything has changed.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all the information you need in order to follow along with all of the action from Hard Rock Stadium this afternoon between the Vikings and the Dolphins, folks. As we usually do, we will have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play up and running about an hour before kickoff at 11:00 AM Central time.