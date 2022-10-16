Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re approximately ninety minutes away from kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and both the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins have released their inactive lists for this week’s contest. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

S Theo Jackson

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

OL Chris Reed

DL Khyiris Tonga

OLB D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum was downgraded to “out” on Saturday, putting undrafted rookie Luiji Vilain onto the active game day roster for the first time today. Congratulations to him! No other huge surprises on the inactive list for the Vikings. Running back Alexander Mattison, who was listed as questionable, is active and will resume his role as Dalvin Cook’s primary backup.

Miami Dolphins

OT Terron Armstead

WR Erik Ekuzanma

RB Myles Gaskin

DT John Jenkins

CB Kader Kohou

TE Durham Smythe

QB Tua Tagovailoa

Armstead had been listed as questionable on the Dolphins’ final injury report, so him being out isn’t a huge surprise. This means that the Dolphins will be starting backups at both tackle spots to protect their third-string quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater officially cleared concussion protocol but he’ll still serve as the backup to Skylar Thompson today and not the starter.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s matchup, folks. We’ll have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play opening up at 11:00 AM Central, and we hope to see you there.