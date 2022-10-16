Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins: Key information and first quarter discussion

We are an hour away from kickoff of the last game before the bye week for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’re taking their talents to South Beach to do battle with the Miami Dolphins. Here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff.

Date and Time: Sunday, 16 October 2022, noon Central time

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 711

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 135 and 385, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -3.5, Over/Under 45.5

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 23, Dolphins 20

Three Keys

1) Confuse the young quarterback - For some reason, Ed Donatell has been hesitant to bring a lot of pressure, but with Skylar Thompson making his first NFL start today, this Vikings’ defense needs to do something to bring the heat on the youngster. They can’t allow him to get comfortable and introducing him to Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith, and the rest of the crew would help to do that.

2) Take what the defense gives you - The Dolphins have had their struggles on defense this season and the Vikings have tried to be more aggressive on offense this season in Kevin O’Connell’s new scheme. Whether it’s pounding the run with Dalvin Cook or airing it out against a suspect Dolphins’ secondary dealing with injury issues, the opportunity to make plays will be there this afternoon.

3) Hydrate - It sounds silly, but this is the one warm weather game that the Vikings are going to have to deal with this year with temperatures in the 80s and high humidity. That’s a recipe for guys to cramp up. Hopefully everyone will keep themselves well-hydrated in this one so we don’t see a bunch of guys in purple limping off the field in pain.

Know the Foe: The Phinsider

Twitter: @DailyNorseman

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailynorseman

That should be everything you need to be ready for today’s contest, ladies and gentlemen. Be sure to keep your eyes open for the new Open Thread at the start of each quarter and move the conversation along. Hopefully in about three hours or so we’ll all be able to get together and talk about how awesome it is to be 5-1 going into the bye week.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!