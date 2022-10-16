Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter of play in Miami, with the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins tied at 0-0 after the first fifteen minutes.

The Vikings got the ball to start this one, as the Dolphins won the toss and deferred to the second half. The kickoff went through the end zone, giving Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense the ball at the 25 to start things off. Unfortunately, the Vikings’ offense went three-and-out on the opening possession. The Dolphins muffed the punt return attempt and, despite having numerous players near the ball, the Vikings couldn’t fall on it.

The Dolphins moved the ball well on the opening drive, advancing to the Minnesota 34-yard line. However, the drive was ended when Patrick Jones sacked Skylar Thompson for a big enough loss to knock Miami out of field goal range. Our old friend Thomas Morstead punted it away for the Dolphins and the Vikings were pinned at their own 6-yard line to start their second possession.

The Vikings went three-and-out on their next possession as well and it looked like the Dolphins would get good field position, but Ryan Wright blasted an absolute bomb of a punt. . .a 73-yarder, to be precise, to flip the field position back.

Unfortunately, the Vikings’ defense got ripped on the next two plays, a 30-yard pass from Thompson to Jaylen Waddle and a 16-yard run from Raheem Mostert. That put the Dolphins into Minnesota territory in short order. Then, the Dolphins got penalized on three consecutive plays to push themselves back into a 1st-and-30 from the Minnesota 44. After some more penalties on the Dolphins, they eventually wound up punting it away, and the ball went through the end zone for a touchback.

That’s the entirety of the first quarter, as the Vikings are looking at a 3rd-and-7 from their own 23-yard line as we move to the second quarter.

The Vikings and the Dolphins are in a scoreless tie after the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play, folks!