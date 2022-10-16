Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’re at halftime at Hard Rock Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Miami Dolphins by a score of 10-3 after a fairly ugly half of football from both sides.

The Vikings started the second quarter with the football and a third-down situation, but for the third time today the offense went three-and-out and punted the ball back to Miami. On their first three possessions, the Vikings had the football for less than four minutes. They’re lucky that Miami hasn’t been able to stop shooting themselves in the foot thus far.

Fortunately for the Vikings, the defense stood up and forced a three-and-out of their own on Miami’s next possession and took over at their own 16-yard line after the punt. It didn’t make much difference, though, as the Vikings’ offense put together their fourth consecutive three-and-out and had to punt it away again.

Miami changed quarterbacks on their next possession, as Skylar Thompson appeared to hit his hand on Jordan Hicks’ helmet on a third-down play and went back to the locker room. That meant that it was Teddy time, as former Viking Teddy Bridgewater came in to relieve Thompson. He did lead a scoring drive, as he got the team into position for Jason Sanders to connect on a 44-yard field goal to give the home team a 3-0 lead with about six minutes left in the half.

The Vikings started the next drive at the 25 after a touchback, and they actually got a first down as Kirk Cousins found Adam Thielen for a 14-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage! Cousins then found Thielen for another first down and suddenly the Vikings were at midfield. And then Cousins found Justin Jefferson for 20 more yards and another first down! On a third down play, Cousins found Jefferson again to give the Vikings a first-and-goal at the Miami 2-yard line, and Cousins capped the drive with a 2-yard pass to Irv Smith Jr. for the touchdown to give the Vikings a 7-3 lead!

The Dolphins got Jason Sanders into position to attempt a long field goal just after the two-minute warning, but he missed from 52 yards out to give the Vikings good field position with 1:40 left on the clock. Unfortunately, the Vikings did nothing with the field position, punting it away.

On Miami’s next possession, Bridgewater was intercepted by Harrison Smith to give the Vikings the ball in Miami territory!

Adam Thielen then drew a big pass interference call to give the Vikings the ball near the red zone, and the Vikings got Greg Joseph into position to attempt a 34-yard field goal. He connected and the purple went into the locker room with a 10-3 lead.

It was an ugly first. . .I don’t know, 25 minutes or so. . .for the Vikings, but the offense appears to have woken up a little bit. We’ll see how things go as we move forward.

We’re at halftime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Miami Dolphins by a score of 10-3. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play, folks!