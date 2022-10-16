Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

You know what to do, folks. . .put four fingers way up above your heads, because we’ve made it to the final fifteen minutes in Miami with your Minnesota Vikings still leading the Miami Dolphins by a score of 10-3.

The Dolphins got the football to start the half because they deferred after winning the opening coin toss. The Dolphins looked like they were going to go three-and-out, but attempted a fake punt on 4th-and-1 from their own 34-yard line. The Vikings stopped the fake, giving themselves the ball with great field position!

Of course, the Vikings then went backward on two consecutive plays to give themselves a 3rd-and-17 (3rd-and-22 after a false start penalty), pretty much killing the momentum that they got from stopping the fake. They punted it away, giving the Dolphins the ball at their own 10.

Minnesota’s defense stood up again with another three-and-out, punctuated with the second sack of the day by Patrick Jones on third down. The Vikings got the ball with good field position at their own 41-yard line, and they proceeded to go three-and-out again. Wright punted the ball back to Miami, putting them at their own 12-yard line.

The Minnesota defense got yet another three-and-out, with the punt giving the Vikings the ball at the Miami 49 after a big return from Jalen Reagor. But, again, the Vikings’ offense did nothing and punted the ball back to Miami, putting them at their own 14-yard line.

Miami had to punt it away again. . .they did manage to pick up a first down. . .and Thomas Morstead’s punt flipped the field a bit, putting the Vikings down at their own 27. The Vikings’ offense then did a few things, including actually generating a first down! Cousins then hit Justin Jefferson on a big 47-yard play to give the Vikings a first-and-goal at the Miami 8-yard line.

As we move to the fourth quarter, the Vikings are looking at that same first-and-goal from the Miami 8. Can the purple hold on and get themselves to 5-1 before the bye week? Come watch the rest of this one with us and find out!