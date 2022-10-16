Vikings vs Dolphins | The Final Score

Your Minnesota Vikings have traveled down to a hot and humid South Beach to play the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings are a slight favorite versus Skylar Thompson. Will he make them pay? No, he was injured early. The defense has opportunities to put pressure on the young QB. Will they? Overall they did. Will Kirktober continue? Not really, but they won. Kirk Cousins has been hot in October, but will the heat and humidity be too much? It started to be but they overcame it. Justin Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards. Does he continue to widen his lead? 107 yards helps. Will Dalvin Cook have another great day in this stadium? He has a history of huge games here. Didn’t break 100 but the long TD run sealed the win. All these questions and yours will be answered on Climbing The Pocket’s “The Final Score” streaming live at the final 2-minute warning.

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jonas, Tyler, and Dave will be here. Did you like what you saw?

