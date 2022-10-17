Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Week 6 in the National Football League concludes tonight with a battle of AFC West foes. The Denver Broncos will take the trip to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. . .who I nearly just called the San Diego Chargers again. . .on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers enter this one with a record of 3-2 and need a victory in this one to propel themselves into a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West. A win for the Broncos would even their record at 3-3 and, perhaps, take some of the heat off of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has taken his share of slings and arrows in the early part of the season.

Here are our picks for this one, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

As you can see, we’re unanimous in our belief that the Chargers are going to hold serve at home and come out with the win tonight. Only Mark and Warren think that the Broncos can cover the spread, and everyone but Warren is expecting a lower-scoring game as he’s the only one playing the “over” with tonight’s total.

If you’re going to be watching this one anyway, come on in and hang out with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans while it’s on and talk about it, too. Enjoy the game, everyone!