Vikings activate Blake Proehl from PUP, waive Myles Dorn

The bye week is officially underway for the Minnesota Vikings, but they are still things happening at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center to talk about.

Today, the Vikings activated wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to Perform List. In order to make room for him on the roster, the team has waived safety Myles Dorn.

Proehl signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after a successful career at East Carolina University. He suffered a knee injury in Training Camp last year that saw him injure multiple ligaments and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He started camp this year on the Physically Unable to Perform list, a status that carried over to the start of this regular season.

Proehl returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, opening a 21-day window where the Vikings had to decide whether to bring him back to the active roster or leave him on PUP, which would end his season again. They have decided to bring him to the roster to add some more to the wide receiver room.

Dorn was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad following the injury to Lewis Cine that ended his season. He’s been with the Vikings for the past couple of seasons and could very well find himself back on the practice squad again. The team signed Theo Jackson from the Titans’ practice squad last week to add to the team’s safety depth, but he was inactive for Sunday’s win over Miami.

What do you think of this move, folks? Can Blake Proehl be a contributor to the Vikings’ roster when they come back from the bye?