Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 October 2022

We have officially completed Week 6 in the National Football League, ladies and gentlemen. That means we’re well and truly into the bye week for the Minnesota Vikings, as we now have to wait until Week 8 to see them take the field again. But don’t worry. . .we’ll get through the bye week together, I promise.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Both Justin Jefferson and Kevin O’Connell are among the front-runners for the big regular season awards in the NFL.

Speaking of O’Connell, he and his coaching staff appear to have solved the team’s biggest problem from last season.

The team made a roster move on Monday, activating receiver Blake Proehl from the PUP list and waiving safety Myles Dorn.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: