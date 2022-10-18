Norse Code Podcast Episode 441: The Broken Year

*****Download Link Here******
Show Notes:
- Here’s the reference to NFL Elo App that has historical homefield advantage
- This is the Football Outsiders tweet about 4-1 teams who have been the “worst” by DVOA
- The story about how teammates had to go through managers in order to reach him
- Here is a random blog post I found reinforcing my point that male witches are distinct from warlocks
- This is a recent summary of the most relevant accusations surrounding Hans Niemann, alleged chess cheater. And this post talks about the beads.
- This is the ArtButSports tweet that is genuinely impressive to me. Here’s the Marquis de Montcalm painting being referenced in the question
- Learn about Baphomet and be the annoying guy who always corrects people on who Baphomet is
- Let Geno Smith
- Hey learn about creating email aliases for no reason at all
- Learn some foosball trick shots
- The Avril Lavigne replacement conspiracy theory has a whole Wikipedia page?
- My weekly NFL column recapping some action from the week
- My recap of the Eagles-Cowboys game
- My recap of the Jets-Packers game
